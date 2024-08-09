Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 291 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in SAP by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of SAP by 50.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 42,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 39,499 shares during the period.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.67. The stock had a trading volume of 547,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

