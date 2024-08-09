Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 614,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,452. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.