Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.70 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

