Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

