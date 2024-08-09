Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.37 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,481.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 717,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 153,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

