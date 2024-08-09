Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $374.77. 111,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

