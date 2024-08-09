Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,191 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.63. 1,087,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.