Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 291 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.19. 2,201,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $82.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.