Cannonball Research Begins Coverage on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $3,209,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $4,620,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

