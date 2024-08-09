Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $6.92

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.23. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 1,123,331 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $531.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $13,149,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 117,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

