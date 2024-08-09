Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $16.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYXH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,389. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

