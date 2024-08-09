Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

