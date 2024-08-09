Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.