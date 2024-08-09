Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAH. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,393,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

