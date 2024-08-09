Carol Mary Kane Acquires 15,700 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($25,882.43).

LBG Media Stock Down 1.6 %

LBG Media stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £265.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12,769.80 and a beta of 0.61. LBG Media plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.