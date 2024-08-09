Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.30. 1,667,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

