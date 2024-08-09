Catherine R. Clay Sells 600 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 801,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

