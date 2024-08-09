CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 7%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.97 and last traded at $89.86. 1,187,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,565,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.34 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

