CB Financial Services (CBFV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – CB Financial Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

7/27/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

