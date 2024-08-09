Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $194.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of CBOE opened at $204.70 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,965 shares of company stock worth $2,941,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

