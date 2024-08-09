Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $168.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,965 shares of company stock worth $2,941,725. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 65,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

