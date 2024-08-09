CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider June Aitken Purchases 365 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken purchased 365 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £671.60 ($858.27).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 0.8 %

LON CCJI opened at GBX 180 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.04. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 156.09 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.63). The company has a market cap of £242.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00.

CC Japan Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. CC Japan Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

