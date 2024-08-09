CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,866 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

DAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 8,278,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,299. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

