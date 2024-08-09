CCM Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,459,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $322.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.