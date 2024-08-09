Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.87.

CE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 483,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

