Celestia (TIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148.80 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $777.76 million and approximately $148.80 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00009095 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,062,027,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,061,808,219.177862 with 202,851,746.927862 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.62694263 USD and is up 21.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $134,430,689.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

