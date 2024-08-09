Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

CLRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,363. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

