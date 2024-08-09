Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.49), with a volume of 17662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.20).

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £186.72 million, a PE ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.32.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

