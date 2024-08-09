Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.