Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 634.20% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.