Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.5 %

Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.