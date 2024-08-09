Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41 to $0.46 EPS.

Certara Stock Down 4.3 %

CERT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 1,546,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,396. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.