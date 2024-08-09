CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.77. 1,554,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

