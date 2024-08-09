CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. 351,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,799. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.