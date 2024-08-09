Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

