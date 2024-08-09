Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.25 and last traded at $111.72. 273,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 580,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

