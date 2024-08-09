Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.85 and traded as high as C$9.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 266,859 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

