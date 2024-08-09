Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chewy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $42,223,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

