CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.85. 11,658,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

