China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Shares Down 7%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 25,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

