Christopher P. Marr Sells 37,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 681,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,740. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

