Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,689. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

