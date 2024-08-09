CIBC Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price to C$0.33

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of HOT.UN stock remained flat at C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 31,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,087. The firm has a market cap of C$35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$2.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

