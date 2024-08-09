CIBC Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price to C$0.33

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
Shares of HOT.UN stock remained flat at C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 31,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,087. The firm has a market cap of C$35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$2.38.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
