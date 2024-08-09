Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $25.97 on Monday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cinemark by 414.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.