Citigroup Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. 1,196,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

