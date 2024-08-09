Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 674,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.