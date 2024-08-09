Clarius Group LLC Has $187,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

