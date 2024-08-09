Clarius Group LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 986,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,113. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

