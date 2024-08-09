Clarius Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,620,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,803,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,620,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,803,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,066 shares of company stock worth $61,786,294 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.23. 256,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

