Clarius Group LLC Sells 521 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $160,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after buying an additional 884,572 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,746. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

